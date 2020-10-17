Multichoice Nigeria donates protective equipment to UNTH, ESUTH

Kindly Share This Story:

A cable Television Service Provider, Multichoice Nigeria, on Friday donated protective garments and face masks to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) and Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH).

Mrs Vivian Odenigbo, Multichoice Regional Customer Manager, South East, said while donating the items, that the gesture was part of the company’s contribution to the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 1,500 protective garments and 500 nose masks were donated to UNTH while ESUTH got total of 2,000 protective garments and 1,000 nose masks.

Odenigbo commended UNTH and ESUTH for their resilience and commitment in containing the spread the the virus.

“This donation is to encourage these hospitals to do more, their personnel require adequate protection to remain committed,” he said.

In his speech, Dr Obinna Onodugo, Chief Medical Director, UNTH, said the protective gadgets would be of immense assistance to the effective functioning of health personnel in the hospital.

Also speaking, Dr Ngozi Okoro, Deputy Chairman, ESUT’s Medical Advisory Committee, commended the company for the gesture, describing it as well-intended.

Vanguard

