More reactions as Wike bans #ENDSARS protest in Rivers

In a swift reaction to the prohibition of the proposed #ENDSARS protest in Rivers State, Nigerians have taken to twitter, with most opposed to the decision of the state government.

An #ENDSARS protest was initially scheduled for Tuesday, by youths in Rivers state to join in the ongoing nationwide protests against the high spate of police brutality, calling for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, police reform and justice for victims of the brutality.

But the Rivers state government in a series of tweets from Governor Wike’s handle @GovWike stated that protests have been banned in the state, going on to prohibit the proposed #ENDSARS protest,

The statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim, reads: ” The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State. Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited.

Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order. Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book”.

Swiftly reacting, majority were disappointed with the decision, while some supported it, stating security concerns and the dissolution of SARS by the IGP Mohammed Adamu as reasons.’

The IGP in a press conference on Sunday announced the dissolution of the SARS unit, but youths have persisted in their strike, stating that on previous occasions such orders have been given, but were never implemented.

Those in against said:

No, Mr governor, you don’t have the power to make such declaration. The right of the people to freely assembe is a fundamental one, constitutionally guaranteed. Not even the president can make the declaration you made. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) October 13, 2020

Your Excellency, protest is our fundamental right. It is enshrined in the constitution. You are a lawyer and should know better. We are not only protesting against #EndSarsNow. We are protesting against Police brutality as a whole in Nigeria. — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) October 12, 2020

Is this the @GovWike I know or a devil’s incarnate banning peaceful protests in Rivers State? You have no right to ban protest in a democracy. Rivers state is a democracy, not a “Wikecracy”! The people are disappointed in you. But you can’t deter us! #SARSMUSTEND — First Doctor™⚕️ (@DrAtangwho) October 12, 2020

A lawyer for that matter.@GovWike you can do better Sir. You are a fighter, so why not stand for the people this time? Is it because this struggle is not affiliated with any political party? Water Runaway My Eyes! 😭😭😭 But Aluta Continua!💪 pic.twitter.com/IZYAJ3QVPk — Dr. Samuel Nsoha (@DrNsoha) October 12, 2020

Let me take this as a comic tweet. Because I do not just know how to comprehend this. In a constitutional democracy, a Governor says he bans protest? A Governor who is a lawyer and husband to a judge? This is the greatest attack on human rights I’ve seen all my life. #EndSARS — FESTUS OGUN (@mrfestusogun) October 12, 2020

This is illegal and against all forms of human rights. Every citizen in a democratic society has a right to protest freely. Failure to allow people to protest freely is illegal and you are violating their rights and the rights of your citizens who elected you in. — Zen Magazine Africa (@zenmagafrica) October 12, 2020

And those in support :

I love Wike chai The Lion has spoken . Make we see any idiot that will come out defy the law in Rivers 🤣😅😅😅😅😀😄😁😁😁@AishaYesufu Can dare it . Lolz — General Shaba Baba Muhammad🔥 (@spychief) October 12, 2020

Rivers State people, please don’t listen to Lagos people on social media oh. Rivers is not Lagos. Your beloved emperor has spoken, don’t dare him. — Iconoclast (@Andyh2471) October 12, 2020

SARS has been banned what’s the need for further protest and disruption of daily activities of citizens — Labelle (@sallyz80) October 13, 2020

Gov Wike doesn’t joke with disobedience of his orders. Who remember what he did to those that violated the lockdown order. 🤔 — Red Rose🌹 Chelsea First Lady 💙 (@Roseangel009) October 12, 2020

What’s the need for the protest? We requested for SARS to be disbanded and it has been done. I don’t see anything wrong with d position o the Rivers state government on dis. We shld be mindful dat there unscrupulous elments waiting to use this protest as cover to perpetuate evil. — Eric Orukamayan (@orukamayan) October 13, 2020

Vanguard

