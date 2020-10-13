Breaking News
More reactions as Wike bans #ENDSARS protest in Rivers

In a swift reaction to the prohibition of the proposed #ENDSARS protest in Rivers State, Nigerians have taken to twitter, with most opposed to the decision of the state government.

An #ENDSARS protest was initially scheduled for Tuesday, by youths in Rivers state to join in the ongoing nationwide protests against the high spate of police brutality, calling for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, police reform and justice for victims of the brutality.

But the Rivers state government in a series of tweets from Governor Wike’s handle @GovWike stated that protests have been banned in the state, going on to prohibit the proposed #ENDSARS protest,

The statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim, reads: ” The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State. Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited.

Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order. Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book”.

Swiftly reacting, majority were disappointed with the decision, while some supported it, stating security concerns and the dissolution of SARS by the IGP Mohammed Adamu as reasons.’

The IGP in a press conference on Sunday announced the dissolution of the SARS unit, but youths have persisted in their strike, stating that on previous occasions such orders have been given, but were never implemented.

Those in against said:

And those in support :

