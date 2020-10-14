MIPAD recognises Nigeria’s foremost performance coach, Abiola Champ

Kindly Share This Story:

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) 2020 has recognised Abiola ‘Champ’ Salami, Nigeria’s Foremost Capacity Development and Performance Coach, in its recently unveiled Class of 2020. Salami received double recognition from the prestigious network in the Humanitarian, Activism & Religious category and in the Outstanding MIPADian category for going over and beyond.

Speaking about the recognition, Salami said “Building and empowering a global network of Champions in Africa is an honourable call and I am honoured that MIPAD recognises the work that my team and I have done. I am committed to a journey of impact and this recognition proves that”.

Abiola ‘Champ’ Salami is a Capacity Development Coach and a High Performance Accelerator dedicated to increasing the productive capacity of organisations and governments by designing and executing cost-effective strategies. He is a Managing Consultant at iamaCHAMP Limited, a total capacity development firm focused on designing and delivering high impact intervention for Workforce Productivity, Women Empowerment and Youth Leadership. Under his leadership, the firm has inspired over 10 million people across 30 countries for increased productivity and leadership.

READ ALSO:

His commitment to workforce productivity, youth and women empowerment as well as leadership development led him to publishing books, audio and visual content as well as and implementing programs towards achieving the relevant Sustainable Development Goals.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Abiola championed a campaign that reached over 1 million people in Handling Panic. He also released a free eBook on How to Enjoy Sound Emotional & Mental Health during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

He is one of the few personalities that were recognised twice on the global list of 100 Most Influential People of African Descent as part of the United Nations 75 General Assembly. MIPAD identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development of Africa, its people on the continent and across its Diaspora. This is in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation’s General Assembly resolution 68/237 and to be observed from 2015 to 2024.

Over the years, notable names have made the global list including Meghan – Duchess of Sussex (2018), Tyler Perry (2019), Béyonce Knowles-Carter (2018), Simone Biles (2019), Kendrick Lamar (2019), Yemi Alade (2018) and Davido (2018) amongst others.

In the 2020 edition themed “Representation Matters”, another 100 names were unveiled. Salami was recognised alongside Burna Boy (Nigeria), Tiffany Callender (Canada), Alan Soares (Brazil), Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Nigeria), Monali Shah (KENYA) and Bukky George-Taylor (Nigeria) among others. He was also recognised alongside South Africa’s Vuzi Thembekwayo and Teresa Clarke of Africa.com in the Outstanding MIPADian Category for going above and beyond. He has indeed gone over and beyond and according to him “In CHAMP, such recognition gives more inspiration, tools and gusto to our team. This recognition has just fueled our drive to achieve all we have set out to do for our continent and its people”.

Abiola ‘Champ’ Salami is a Performance Coach committed to raising world class leaders and improving the productive capacity and brand perception of organizations and governments. He is an alumnus of Harvard University, Lagos Business School, American Government’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) and a member of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria.

He is the author of Get MAD! You can Make a Difference (Foreword by Dr. Christopher Kolade, CON), Who Says It’s a Man’s World? (Foreword by Dr. Mo Abudu), and his latest work The MAGIC of Emotional Intelligence (Foreword by Prof. Dana H. Born of Harvard University).

Abiola has acquired over ten years’ experience of corporate engagement and capacity development with signature interventions such as SPEAK like a CHAMPION – A Productive Communication Program; The MAGIC of Emotional Intelligence; From Boring TALES to Fantastic SALES – A Selling and Relationship Management Program; Improving Team Performance – A Productivity and Synergy Activation Program; Inspiring Attitudinal Improvement – A Performance Improvement Program, Developing Executive Presence – An Image/Perception Enhancement Program; and Xceptional Leadership – A Comprehensive Leadership Development Program.

He prefers to impact and influence by adopting a practical approach replete with vivid stories and experiences. When he is not delivering talks and coaching Champions, he spends time reading and playing the piano, and acting on the screen. You can connect with him at www.abiolachamp.com.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: