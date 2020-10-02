Middle-aged woman killed in accident, driver flees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

Tragedy struck at the Ebedei axis of the New Sapele/Agbor Road, Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State yesterday, as a yet to be identified middle-aged woman was reportedly crushed to death in a fatal accident.

The incident, sources said, occurred opposite Ebedei Secondary, Adonishaka at about 9 am after a speeding Lexus Saloon reportedly lost one of its tyres and veered off its lane, crushing the woman who was headed to Obiaruku on a motorcycle.

The woman, according to an eyewitness died on the spot, while a Pastor with the Living Faith Church and two others survived the auto crash.

The eyewitness said: “The car also collided with the Camry car conveying a winner’s Pastor and his friend. The woman could not be identified because she was mangled and crushed”.

Saying that the driver of the Lexus jumped out of the car immediately after the incident and fled, he said the remains of the victim had been evacuated from the scene of the accident.

