Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Melaye to Buhari: Rescind your nomination of Lauretta Onochie as INEC National Commissioner

On 6:53 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Melaye to Buhari: Rescind your nomination of Lauretta Onochie as INEC National CommissionerMalaye

A three-time member of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately rescind the nomination of his Special Assistant on Social Media, Ms. Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Melaye described the nomination as unconstitutional, an affront on the patience of Nigerians, and an insult to the institution of INEC.

“She is biased as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), hence this is an affront on the patience of Nigerians and insults to the electoral umpire as an institution.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Buhari appoints Lauretta Onochie, his Special Assistant as INEC Commissioner

“I hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately rescind her nomination forwarded to the Senate today otherwise I will mobilise Nigerians to challenge this decision, which is unconstitutional,” Melaye said.

The Kogi-born politician added that by nominating Onochie as INEC National Commissioner, President Buhari has violated the 1999 Constitution, which he swore to uphold at all times.

“It’s a known fact of law that Item F, Paragraph 14 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) clearly forbids a card-carrying member of a political party to be a member of INEC,” Melaye noted.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!