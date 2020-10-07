Maritime academy gives reason for non-resumption, receives simulators

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse & Eguono Odjegba

THE Rector, Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN, Commodore Emmanuel Effedua, (Rtd), has said that the maritime training centre cannot open for school activities until the government sayotherwise.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report on the sideline of the just concluded World Maritime Day celebration in Lagos, Effeduasaid that the school is ready for academic activities waiting for the government to give the go ahead for resumption.

He also said that everything concerning the welfare of cadets and teachers at the academy have been put in place a crisis-free session.

He also disclosed that the much awaited simulators that will aid the training of cadets have arrived the country from India adding that the school is currently in possession of one of them while the other one is at the port waiting to be cleared.

He explained that one simulator can take 30 cadets at once meaning that the two equipment can take 60 cadets or more at a time.

He explained that there are so many programmes on the simulators that will aid the learning processes of cadets adding that things can only get better in the academy.

He stated: “We have some (simulators) in the Lagos ports as we speak and we are shipping them to the academy next week.

The simulators can take 30 persons at a go with a station for instructors on the programme; we have so many softwaresinside the simulators such as Global Maritime Distress Security System, GMDSS, Rules of the Road, Dynamic Positioning, DP. We have trained our own instructors from the academy, about 30 of them.

“We took them to India, 15 of them have gone and the other 15 are going after the Covid-19 lock down. They are good to go, they can repair, they can install, we do not need foreigners to do these things for us.”

On the issue of resumption, the Rector said, “We are ready to resume, we are only waiting for instructions because no University has resumed yet and we do not want to be the first to resume but we are ready.”

