MansMark records finally drops Sikiru Adepoju’s debut album ‘OPE’

By Benjamin Njoku

The much-anticipated debut album by Nigerian Grammy-winning singer and percussionist, Sikiru Adepoju titled, ‘ỌPẸ’ has been finally released into the market.

Announcing the release of the album last Friday, MansMark Records, the AfroWest Music Hub, said “the floor is now open to fans, for a potpourri of choice music put together by some of the world best artistes.”

The official release of ỌPẸ (Yoruba-Nigeria word for Gratitude) follows the unveiling of three appetizing singles from the collection: “Ajaja” (I am The Spirit); “Goin’ Somewhere”; and “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, a vibrant remake of John Denver’s iconic song of the same title.

Other titles from the 9-track album include: “Dide Afrika” (Wake Up Afrika); “Idaji” (Sunrise); “I’ll Take You There”; “Ire Temi” (My Success); “Palm Wine”; and “Lana Dewa” (Clear The Way).

The album is available across all digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store, Amazon Music, and most Compact Disc stores globally.

The Riddim Doctors project aims to celebrate African roots music while also infusing it with diverse new flavors: “The hope behind the album is to unite people in celebration of life and goodness,” says Adepoju.

According to the Founder/CEO of MansMark Records, Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu, Sikiru Adepoju together with some key members of Riddim Doctors have encountered many twists and turns during the creation process.

“The unwavering determination of Sikiru Adepoju, continually supported by his friend of many years, Val Serrant, is beyond measure. Sikiru’s stubbornness about giving birth to his dreams, no matter how long it took, should be looked to for inspiration by anyone that dares to raise themselves higher. The lifeblood of the album is to elevate people’s spirits and ignite the essence of ỌPẸ in the listener. When the spirit of ỌPẸ is awakened in you, you will see the good in every situation. Embracing the spirit of Ọ PẸ, gratitude, can reduce most of the tensions in our lives as we transform into better and more loving human beings. Unleash the spirit of ỌPẸ in you,” he says.

Produced by Femi Ojetunde and Sikiru Adepoju, the album features known musicians such as, Giovanni Hidalgo, Zakir Hussain, Audio Angel (Rashida Clendening), Oz Ezzeldin, Bola Abimbola, Lindsey Schust, Paul Tao El-Shaddai, Sammy Fayoseh, including current Dead and Company keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, longtime Bob Weir collaborator and onetime Primus drummer Jay Lane and Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools.

