Mali, Spain battle for Wolves winger Traore

Mali and Spain are battling for the attention of Wolves winger Adama Traore. Mali were the first to call him up before Spain manager Luis Enrique included Traore in his selection.

The 24-year-old was born in Barcelona to Malian parents.

According to Enrique, “Look, with Adama, I am going to touch wood because it is the third time that I call him up and for one reason or another, always because of issues out of his or our control, he could not make his debut. This is the third time and let’s hope that it is the last one and that he can finally be part of the group.

He is a very different player compared to the ones we have, he is a winger who has a capacity of opening up the defences that nobody in Europe can equal and his statistics say exactly that. He is a player that can find easily his place among the players we already have in the national team,” said Spain head coach Luis Enrique.

”About the fact that he has been called up by Mali as well, in the end, I think it is up to the player to decide. You should talk to him. As far as I know, he wants to play with Spain and we are delighted that he is here. But as with any player who wants to play for another nation, if he decides he does want to play somewhere else than Spain, I think it is very important to respect the player’s decision.”

Traore has been the subject of contention between the Malian and Spanish football federations.

Africa News

Vanguard

