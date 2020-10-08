Mali releases detained former Prime Minister

The authorities in Mali have announced the release of a dozen political and military figures arrested during a coup in August.

They include the former Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé.

An official statement said the former detainees would remain at the disposition of the courts if needed.

On Monday the transitional government announced a new cabinet in which members of the junta were handed several key posts including defense, security, territorial administration, and national reconciliation.

The West African regional bloc, Ecowas, has lifted sanctions on Mali, acknowledging what it called “notable advances towards constitutional normalisation”.

