Malaria Eradication Project: British High Commissioner hosts Prince Ned Nwoko

The British High Commissioner Catriona Laing yesterday hosted the Initiator of Eradication of malaria in Africa and Antarctica explorer, Prince Ned Nwoko, his wife and Global Ambassador, Regina Daniels and the Project coordinator, Chukwuebuka Anyaduba at her residence in Abuja. Hon Ned Nwoko who lead his team shared the Malaria Project with her and sought for the partnership and collaboration of the British Government for a successful implementation of the project.

The High Commissioner in her response praised the Antarctica explorer for having the courage and zeal to embark on the task of ensuring a malaria-free Nigeria and Africa as a whole. She also assured Prince Ned of the readiness of the Commission to collaborate with the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation especially in area of strategic communication on the Malaria Project.

The Project Coordinator Mr Chukwuebuka Anyaduba also pointed out the fact that such collaboration is essential at this preliminary stage of the project so as to ensure a holistic approach in the fight for malaria-free Africa.

Also present at the meeting was the Health Adviser for FCDO British High Commission, Mr Ebere Anyachukwu. The courtesy visit took place at the eve of Nigeria 60th independence Anniversary and Prince Ned Nwoko also use the opportunity to wish Nigerians true freedom from malaria. He Said “Freedom for Africa

Freedom for Nigeria

Freedom to you

Freedom to me

Freedom to us

Freedom from malaria”

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY

