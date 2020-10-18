Malact debuts against malaria from May & Baker stable

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Irked by the rising cases of resistance among malaria drug users, May & Baker Nigeria Plc has introduced a new anti-malarial medicine that would revolutionise malaria treatment in the country.

The new drug, Malact, is a Dihydroarteminsin-Piperaquine combination-based formulation which ensures fast relief from malaria and guarantees better post-treatment protection.

The World Health Organisation, WHO, recommended Artermisinin based Combination Therapies (ACTs) as the first-line drug for the treatment of uncomplicated malaria.

However, most ACTs have since then shown limitations including resistance to treatment, but Dihydroarteminsin-Piperaquine combination has shown excellent efficacy in multiple trials and is considered the most promising drug currently available for the treatment of uncomplicated malaria.

Speaking at the media launch of the anti-malaria in Lagos, Managing Director/CEO of May & Baker, Mr Nnamdi Okafor, said the introduction of Malact was part of the company’s efforts at continually confronting the malarial scourge by providing effective and affordable medicines for the treatment of the disease.

Okafor said further that Malact was the latest and most effective arsenal in the toolbox for the fight against malaria, adding that the goal of May & Baker was to quickly regain their leadership position in the market segment by building a strong one-stop-shop for quality antimalarial medicines.

On his part, the Executive Director, Pharma Sales & Marketing of May & Baker, said “Malact has a reliable efficacy which guarantees patient faster relief compared to other ACTs in the market.

It also has better post-treatment protection because of the Piperaquine content that makes it possible for patients not to experience relapse for at least six weeks. Malact prevents malaria for up to six weeks and prevents the recrudescence of malaria.

