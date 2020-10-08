Makinde, Bode George masterminded assault against me at PDP rally in Ondo — Fayose

Kindly Share This Story:

He’s only grandstanding, I’ve no link with the incident — Makinde

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose has accused the Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde and former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George of masterminding the assault on him at the grand finale of the party’s rally for the Ondo State governorship election.

The rally took place in Ondo town on Wednesday.

The report had it that Fayose was assaulted at the rally by some political thugs.

Fayose was said to be making his way to the podium at the campaign ground when a hoodlum moved towards him and removed his cap.

Reacting through his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, the former governor said that “despite the shameful act, he won’t stop saying the truth concerning the running of the party in the Southwest zone and those who have failed to produce any result in Lagos State since 1999 will be made to retire.

He said he will make a formal report of the incident to the security agencies and the party relevant authorities, noting that it was not something to be handled with levity as security agencies will have to unravel all the thugs brought to the event and their sponsors.

“That’s how late Chief Bola Ige’s cap was removed in Ile Ife, Osun State then and we all know what happened later.

“So this one will not be ignored and treated as one of those things.

“The masterminds had it all planned and they followed it up by celebrating what they saw as the success of their plot. They even capped it up by circulating the video.

“So it was not an accident, it was planned.

“But those who planned it only succeeded in advertising their ‘political myopism’ because the popularity of the brand Ayo Fayose, Osokomole cannot be rubbished by such childish act.

“That they must have seen in the reaction of the people at the rally and I am sure they know that they can’t get such loud ovation even if they spend all the money in this world.

“As for me, I am unperturbed and I must say it clearly that those newcomers to the PDP and their old allies, who won’t mind spoiling the image of the party to achieve their aims will not be allowed to succeed,” he said.

But reacting in a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo state governor, Taiwo Adisa said Fayose was” merely seeking attention and the governor won’t join issues with him

Adisa said that his boss does not intend to join issues with the former governor whom he said appears perpetually desirous of hugging the limelight even when the occasion doesn’t desire such grandstanding.

“I believe that ex-governor Fayose and his handlers need to look far away from Oyo state in search of their enemies.

“Governor Makinde has no link whatsoever with the incident Fayose’s aide was talking about.

“We expect all right-thinking members of the PDP to join the Governor of Oyo State in the prosecution of the noble and democratic assignment he is executing on behalf of the PDP in Ondo State at this time, instead of seeking to distract him one way or the other.

Adisa added that “The governor will, however, not be distracted either on the task at hand or on the well-intentioned desire to join other leaders to rebuild the PDP in the southwest geopolitical zone.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: