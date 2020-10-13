Makinde assures EndSARS protesters of support

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured the EndSARS protesters in the state of his full support for their protest.

Makinde gave the assurance while addressing the protesters, who were majorly youths, at the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, on Tuesday evening.

“I am with you 101 percent in your call to end FSARS. Peaceful protests are guaranteed under the law. I thank you all because your protest has been very peaceful.

“What you are protesting against is the brutality of the SARS unit of the Nigerian Police Force and it must stop.

“The Inspector-General of Police had announced the disbandment of SARS. Therefore, I don’t want any further loss of life in the state.

“I want to tell you that it is not only about SARS There are hunger and unemployment and, as leaders, we have to do more to make our youths more productive through provision of employment.

“I identify with you and collectively, we will make our state and the country better,” Makinde stated.

While assuring the protesters that all those who had been detained by the police as a result of the protest would be released, he urged them to remain peaceful, saying that nothing could be achieved in an atmosphere of chaos.

The governor also stated that his administration would means of dousing the ongoing tension in the state, adding “one of the things we have to do is constructive engagement of our people”.

