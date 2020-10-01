Lyon seal deal for Paqueta from Milan

Kindly Share This Story:

Lyon have confirmed the arrival of Lucas Paqueta from Milan in a reported €20million transfer.

The Brazil attacker joined the Rossoneri for €35m from Flamengo in January 2019 and initially impressed, scoring once in 13 appearances in his first half-season in Serie A.

But Paqueta failed to find the net at all last season and started just 12 times in the league.

Milan have now cut their losses and allowed the 23-year-old to join last season’s Champions League semi-finalists Lyon on a five-year deal.

Having been an unused substitute in Milan’s first two games of the new season, Paqueta was presented in France on Wednesday.

