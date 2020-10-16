Let’s demand an end to killings in North – Coalition tells #ENDSARS protesters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Kaduna, has called on #ENDSARS protesters to redirect attention and join them in demanding immediate end to killings and destruction of lives in Northern Nigeria.

The coalition was impressed by the Federal Government’s swift reaction to the demands of the #ENDSARS protesters, and subsequent disbanding of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

Groups in the coalition were the Northern Anticorruption Front, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, Arewa Youth Assembly, Citizens Action on Good Governance, Nigeria Citizens Action Group, Unified Nigerian Youth Forum, Youth Movement for Better Kaduna State, The Kaduna Breeds and Kaduna Social Media Forum.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna ,the coalition urged the Federal Government to deploy same energy used in the disbandment of SARS to end insecurity in the North.

Mr.Yusuf Amoke, leader of the coalition said, “we have witnessed a huge protest and demonstrations for citizens right all across the country, notable is the #ENDSARS protest that has not only attracted the physical participation of notable personalities in the sporting and entertainment and other industries but has witnessed virtual participation of notable international personalities and organizations.

“This unison in demand and mobilization strength couple with the listening tendencies of the Government, has resulted in the scraping of the unit of the police force. The brutality of SARS in some parts of the country with horrid details was too much to bear, and therefore condemnable in strong terms.

READ ALSO:

“We wish to use this opportunity to lend our voices of support and encouragement to the Young men and women of our generation who rose up against SARS brutality which led to the government’s quick response to the demands.

“We appreciate government for listening to the plight of the citizens and answering their demands quicker than anyone could guess which indeed demonstrated the powers of the people and responsive Government.

“The reality in the protest to end SARS is obviously real. But those protest coming afterwards is calling for serious concerns. As a result, we have itemized some of our demands to the Federal Government and to the protesters as well;

“The Government should use similar energy and responsiveness as used in ending SARS to end insecurity in the North.

“Government should redeploy members of the defunct SARS to some volitile northern states to help contain the insecurity as requested by the governor of Borno state and other Northern leaders.

“On a permanent basis, government should deploy security personnel on the Kaduna – Abuja highway to ensure safety of citizens.

“Government should improve on the welfare of our security personnel with assurance for better life for them and their family for efficiency and effectiveness.

“To our fellow comrades, we call for calm am and be civil in expressing our concern in order not to allow jobbers to take advantage of the situation and plunge our already fragile country into anarchy as we appreciate the Government for accepting the demand of the people by ending SARS.

“We equally call on all genuine comrades to put an end to the end-SARS struggle since our demands have been met and join us in calling to end insecurity in the North”, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: