Lekki attack: I called Buhari twice, he wasn’t available – Sanwo-Olu says

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Thursday said he called President Muhammadu Buhari, to inform him of the killings of #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, by the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, but was told he was not available.

“I made calls to the President twice yesterday but was told he wasn’t in the office. The second time he was said to be at the FEC meeting; I haven’t spoke to him directly but I have reached the Chief of Staff to the President”, he said in an interview with Arise TV.

When asked to explain why CCTV at Lekki Toll Gate was removed before the dastardly act, he said:

“The cameras removed were not security cameras, it is a laser camera for cars; it picks tags for cars and plate numbers; it is not a security camera; it is an infrared camera; security cameras are still available and that is what we are using for our own investigation.

READ ALSO:

“They did the removal because of curfew. As regards the light LCC put off the light because of the curfew order issued by Lagos State Government. I have never spoken to the owner of the company ( Tinubu’s son), I am very certain their decision was purely a corporate decision.

“I will not stop to continue to apologize to Lagosians. Is it possible to make CCTV footage public; Sanwo-Olu agreed to make the phone call public.”

Recall that Nigerians have expressed deep emotions over the shooting and perhaps killing of innocent #ENDSARS protesters by soldiers at Lekki.

Many International bodies have also lent their voices over what is happening in the country.

See video below:

“I dont know the protocols of the military, how they come out or their chain of command.” – Governor of Lagos State, @JideSanwoOlu #LIVEonARISENews #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/wlECL7P8tD — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) October 22, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: