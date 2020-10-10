Vanguard Logo

Leave Akure now, APC group tells Makinde

A group within the ruling party, the United Front (UF), has called on the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde to leave Akure, the Ondo State capital with immediate effect, or be held responsible for any break down of law and order in the capital city

In a statement signed by the Group Coordinator, Mr. Bolus Oluwaleye, UF, said it was surprising that the PDP could place its hope of winning Ondo State on the Governor of Oyo State.

The statement reads in part: “with the results already declared at the polling units in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo State,  it is very clear that the All Progressive Congress, APC, is coasting home to victory.

“We thank the people of Ondo State for their resilience and expression of trust in our party”.

