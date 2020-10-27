LCCI calls for dialogue, reconciliation

Kindly Share This Story:

Seeks compensation for victims, LASG

By Yinka Kolawole

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on the government and all other stakeholders in the #EndSARS crises to engage in constructive dialogue aimed at amicable resolution, while also seeking compensation for victims and Lagos State government.

In a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday, President, LCCI, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, said: “LCCI implores all stakeholders – the government and the governed – to prioritise dialogue and constructive engagement. We need to embed in the governance process the norms and ideals of the democratic process: rule of law, transparency and accountability in political governance, and citizen engagement, among others.

“The Federal and Lagos state governments should collaborate to provide support (in the form of grants) to all the victims of the unfortunate outcomes of the protest and the subsequent attacks and destruction of properties and assets. That the families of all those who lost their loved ones should be adequately compensated.

“The Federal Government should come to the aid of Lagos State government to rebuild the large number of assets that were destroyed by the hoodlums that hijacked the protest. This has become necessary in view of the current challenging economic conditions that the state was already grappling with.”

Mabogunje further stated: “LCCI wishes to reiterate its position on the imperative of peace, dialogue and engagement as major ingredients for social and economic stability that will enable a conducive environment for investments and the prosperity of businesses.

“We should sustain the status of our country as the biggest economy on the African continent; and preserve the status of Lagos as a leading commercial city in Africa and the commercial hub of the West African sub-region.”

