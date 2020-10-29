Lawmaker canvasses special status for Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Jude Idimogu, on Thursday called on the Federal Government to grant special status to Lagos State.

Idimogu made the call while responding to questions and contributions at his constituency’s stakeholders meeting held at Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos.

He said that Lagos, being the nation’s former capital and the economic capital of the country required a special status to accommodate its teeming population.

In his contribution, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan, a former commissioner, called for the conversion of the 37 LCDAs in the state to LGAs.

Bamgbetan wondered why the conversion of the Lagos 37 LCDAs to LGAs had remained a mirage even when the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the party at the centre.

“We thought it was because the PDP was at the centre then, and Lagos as the opposition.

“But more than four years that our party, the APC, had been at the centre, the status of the LCDAs has not changed,” Bamgbetan said.

The former commissioner urged the federal government to inject funds to assist the state government to rebuild the state following the destruction of public and private property by suspected hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protest.

In his keynote address, entitled, “Post COVID-19 Pandemic: Challenges and Prospects,” the lawmaker noted that the pandemic had crippled the economic livelihoods of many in the state.

He commended Lagos residents for their ability in adapting to the new normal in the face of changing socio-economic situation.

While calling on members of the public to leverage e-commerce and adopt new ICT potentials, the lawmaker urged the government to invest in e-governance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was well attended by stakeholders in the constituency.

