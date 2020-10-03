LASU sets to matriculate newly admitted students, October 14th

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

The management of Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, has announced October 14th for the matriculation of her newly admitted students, for the 2019/2020 academic session.

This was contained in a statement confirmed by the school’s Centre for information, Press and Public relations, CIPPR.

Part of the statement reads: “Lagos State University [LASU] will hold its Matriculation Ceremony for the newly admitted students for 2019/2020 academic session as follows: Date: Wednesday, 14th October 2020. TIME: 10:00a.m prompt. VENUE: University Main Auditorium, Ojo,“ the statement said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson, LASU CIPPR, Mr Ademola Adekoya, has stated that only 10 selected students from each Faculty will be allowed into the venue of the matriculation ceremony as part of safety measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

His words: “Please note that only selected ten (10) students per Faculty would be allowed to enter the venue of the Matriculation Ceremony.” Adekoya noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

