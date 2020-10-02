Breaking News
Lagos loses $2.1bn to environmental pollution

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on pollution in major cities of the world has revealed that Lagos state lost $2.1 billion due to the adverse effect of pollution.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this on Friday when he inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Pollution Control in Nigeria.

Dr. Onu said the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) report emphasised that Women and children have lost their lives due to the menace of pollution.

In his words, “The (WHO) report said Lagos has a higher level of pollution than what is acceptable and the cost is heavy in terms of human lives and revenue to the nation”.

He charged the committee to find relevant solutions to help mitigate this challenge, as pollution could disrupt socio-economic activities.

The Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi and The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa represented the Minister of Environment.

The committee comprises of Directorate level staff of the concerned Ministries, and has two weeks to come up with their report.

The Ministerial committee consisted of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Transportation, Environment, Health, Industry, Aviation, Trade and Investment, Petroleum Resources, and The Ecological Fund Office in the Secretary to the Government of the Federations Office (SGF).

