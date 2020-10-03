Kano housewife kills own children because husband married another wife

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO— A jealous housewife, Hauwa, in Kano, has allegedly killed two of her children over rivalry and because her husband, one Ibrahim Haruna Aminu married a second wife.

The deceased children were identified as Yusuf, 5-, and the Zahra’u, 3.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday morning in Diso village in Gwale Local Government area of Kano State.

The uncle of deceased children, Sadiq Haruna Aminu said Hauwau, his brother’s wife and mother of the deceased children, have been living with envy and jealousy ever since his brother married another wife, leading to her killing her own children.

Sadiq (husband’s younger brother) said his brother got married to a new wife two months ago.

According to him, “the incident happened when the husband was away and in his new wife’s place.

“His eldest wife, Hauwau called him on phone this morning that all is not well in their house, only for him to go to the house and meet the lifeless bodies of the children in the pool of blood. She carried out the atrocities and ran away from the house.

“She beat the children and used a knife to cut them. Her sister’s daughter (10-year-old) who was living with them was also another victim, but she survived with a cut on her hand.

“We don’t know her whereabouts at the moment; we spoke with the security operatives. But we learned she went to her parent’s house.”

The ward head of Diso, Ahmad Bello, said they were all thrown into a state of shock with the incident.

Bello condemned the act, saying she should have taken the matter to court instead of taking the laws into her hand and killing innocent children.

