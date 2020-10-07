Kano govt set to establish five mega unity schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state Executive Council has approved the establishment of five Mega Unity Schools at its meeting on Wednesday.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru who said that the five Mega Unity Schools will be spread across the five Emirates in Kano State.

“In its determination to further boost the educational development through the provision of adequate schools, the Kano state government has approved the establishment of five mega unity schools, one each in the five emirates in the state,” he said.

He also disclosed that each of the Unity Schools will have a student intake capacity of 360, adding that the schools will commence with JSS 1,2,3 and SS1 classes respectively in the next academic calendar of 2020/2021.

Sanusi Kiru added that with the approval of the 5 new Schools, the number of Unity Colleges in the state has now increased to seven including that of Karaye and Kachako respectively.

“The Unity Schools are also open for admission to students from other 18 North Western States” he maintained.

“The schools are to be headed by Director/ Principals and Deputy Directors on GL 15 as Vice Principals Academic and Administration respectively for prudent, effective, efficient and maximum management” he explained further.

The Council, according to the commissioner has extended it’s heartfelt sympathy to the management of the Government Girls Technical College Gwarzo over the recent fire outbreak that engulfed the college, praying for Allah’s protection against future occurrence.

To that effect, the council has approved the sum of N37 million for the immediate rehabilitation of the affected hostels and other facilities damaged by the fire in the college.

