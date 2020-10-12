Kano fixes January 16th for LG polls

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC, has on Monday fixed January 16th, 2021 for the conduct of the local government area election in the state.

The Commission’s Chairman, Professor Garba Ibrahim Sheka disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the time table for the conduct of the polls in the state.

Sheka said the political parties are expected to conduct their party primaries between 19th October and 30th November 2020 to produce candidates to vie for the seats.

The electoral umpire boss also announced the commencement of campaign from 12th October 2020 to 14th January 2021 for the political parties.

He further slated 19th October to 3rd December for sales of nomination forms to interested candidates bad parties while they have one week from 3rd December to 10th December for withdrawal of candidates by notice to KANSIEC in writing.

According to him, “We are going to recruit 48,000 ad-hoc staffs, 44 electoral officers and their assistants in the 44 Local government areas who will go back to recruit other staffs.

“In the previous LG election, we recorded a challenge of delay in the arrival of the election materials because the contractor took the work to China, but this time around that would not repeat itself.

“We have already given out the contract and it will be done locally. We are not importing the election materials to avoid delay and to avoid the high cost of foreign exchange.

“At least, we are expecting the material to be ready a month before the election day for onward distribution. The non-sensitive materials would be distributed two weeks before the election while the sensitive will be distributed two days to the election day.

“The Federal and State governments have frowned at the appointment of caretaker Committee after the local government chairmen expire hence the reason for the conduct of the election.

“The tenure of the incumbent local government chairmen is to expire by 11th February 2021,” Prof. Sheka however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

