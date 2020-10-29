JUSTIN:Ganduje reappoints sacked commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Thursday reappointed his sacked commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mu’azu Magaji who allegedly mocked the death of late Abba Kyari, former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ganduje appointed Engr. Magaji as Chairman, Kano State Committee on Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation/ Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (NNPC/AKK) Gas Pipeline Project Delivery and Gas Industrialization.

The appointment was contained in a letter dated 29th October, 2020 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Bilikisu Shehu Maimota on behalf of the Secretary to the Kano State Government, to that effect.

Engr. Magaji is to Chair the 15-man Committee which is expected to coordinate in close partnership with NNPC on the timely implementation of the NNPC-AKK Gas Pipeline Project in Kano State.

Part of the letter reads, “In line with the present administration’s commitment towards ensuring speedy and successful actualization of the objectives of the Kano state AKK project in the state, the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has granted approval for the constitution of a State Gas Pipeline Project Delivery and Gas Industrialization Committee to work closely with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

“Consequently, it is my pleasure to convey approval of your appointment to serve on the Committee as Chairman.

“I hasten to indicate that your appointment into the committee is predicated upon your professional qualification, vast experience, patriotic disposition and commitment to matters that affects the socio-economic Development of the state. It is hoped that you bring these sterling qualities to bear on the assignment in line with the collective resolve to promote the overall development of the state,” the statement however reads.

Recall that Magaji had took to his Facebook timeline to post comments mocking the death of late Kyari who lost his life to Covid-19 complications, a development which led to his immediate sack by his principal, Governor Ganduje over what it termed as unguarded utterances.

