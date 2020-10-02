Just In: Robbers raid Ekiti bank

Kindly Share This Story:

A six-man robbery gang has hit a bank in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, making away with an unspecified amount of money.

Reports have it that the robbers destroyed the security doors with explosives at about 3:30pm.

Recall that the police had raised the alarm, alleging that bandits were planning an invasion of the state.

It was learned that the robbers operated for over 40 minutes without security agents’ reaction, although a police station and patrol point were located not too far from the bank scene of the robbery.

An eyewitness said while gunshots from the robbers rent the air, residents, motorists and passers-by scampered for safety.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, telling newsmen men were mobilised to the scene immediately the Command got a distress call.

However, the eyewitness said policemen only arrived the bank after the robbers were done.

But Abutu assured that “The robbers are being chased and the determination is to effect their arrest.

“We are assuring the people that the hoodlums shall be arrested and brought to justice. Ekiti is not a safe haven for robbers and that we shall continue to sustain.”

Meanwhile, no death was recorded in the Ekiti bank robbery incident.

