Breaking News
Translate

Just in: Police arrest 229 suspects over murder, arson, stealing, after #ENDSARS protests in Lagos

On 9:49 pmIn News, SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:

Hoodlums kill Police Inspector in AbiaPolice have arrested two hundred and twenty-nine (229) suspects, for various criminal offences ranging from arson, murder, stealing, destruction of properties, others, two days after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Nigerian Youths to stop protests.

A statement by the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi, said the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Olayinka Adeyemi, had  commence the evaluation files of those arrested by the police with a view to determining those that have prima facie case made against them.

Part of the statement read:

“Two hundred and twenty-nine (229) suspects were arrested by the police for various criminal offences, ranging from arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of properties and assault before and after the state-wide curfew imposed by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to restore law and order.

READ ALSO: Yoruba Diaspora group seeks global intervention on Lekki shooting

“After the evaluation exercise, those that have cases to answer will be arraigned before the courts on Monday, while the release of those that have no case to answer will be ensured.

“Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) while calling on Lagosians to maintain peace, law and order in their respective communities, pledged the commitment of the state government to uphold the rule of law at all times.”

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!