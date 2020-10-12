Breaking News
Translate

Just in: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala meets with Buhari

On 2:21 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as veritable celebration of African womanhood
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Former minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is currently holding a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.

Ngozi who is Nigeria’s candidate for the World Trade Organisation (WTO), was accompanied to the villa by Niyi Adebayo, the minister of industry, trade and investment, Zubair Dada, the minister of state for foreign affairs, and Maryam Katagum, the minister of state for industry, trade and investment.

The reason why she went to the villa is not yet known as at the time of filling this report.

READ ALSO: Nothing sinister about Water Resources Bill ― Minister

Details later:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!