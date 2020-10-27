JP Clark used his works as tool for nation building – Jonathan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

FORMER President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has described the renowned poet and playwright, Professor John Pepper Clark-Bekederemo who died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, as a Nigerian who used his literary works as a tool for Nation building and National reconciliation.

In a tribute to Late Professor JP Clark, former President Jonathan said that he was a ‘witness of truth’, an advocate of justice whose commitment to Nigeria’s unity and progress was at the centre of his art and craft.

The former President in a letter to the Clark-Bekederemo Family through the former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Elder Edwin Klagbodo Clark, said that the late dramatist, Poet and Playwright will be greatly missed for his creativity, patriotism and wisdom, adding that his legacies of creativity, fact, and truth will continue to define his time while he lived with us.

The letter which was made available to Vanguard read, “I condole with the Clark family, Delta State Government, the Ijaw Nation and all literary enthusiasts on the passing on of Prof John Pepper Clark-Bekederemo who died at the age of 85 on Tuesday, October 13.

“JP Clark was a master of the arts, who used the potency of words woven in stanzas and dialogues as a tool for nation-building, national reconciliation as portrayed in great works like ‘The Casually’ and “State of the Union.’

READ ALSO:

“As a foremost Poet and dramatist, JP Clark was a ‘witness of truth’, an advocate of justice whose commitment to Nigeria’s unity and progress was at the centre of his art and craft.

“He will be greatly missed for his creativity, patriotism and wisdom. His legacies of creativity, fact, and truth will continue to define his time while he lived with us.

“Although he has finally dropped his mighty pen and shed his earthly garb, J.P. Clark’s

light will not grow dim because he will continue to live in his seminal literary works. His legacy is unfading for he has left indelible footprints on the sands of time.

“May God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family, friends and all sympathizers.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: