JP Clark lived a poetic, dramatic life— Prof Eghagha

Professor Hope Eghagha of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has described the passing of JP Clark as a berthing of his earthly boat.

Prof Eghagha, who said he was the literary child of JP Clark, said the literary icon put the name of Nigeria on the world canvass.

According to Eghagha, “Our own JP’s boat reached its last earthly berthing place today, October 13. He lived a highly poetic and dramatic life, filled with intense creative moments and output.

“He was of the first generation of writers to put the name of Nigeria on the world canvas. JP Clark is an icon. A grand old man of letters who will be sorely missed.

“May God console his wife Professor Ebun Clark and the children. We, his literary children, will continue to enjoy his legacy which will outlive all of us.

“His place in the pantheon of literary greats is assured!”

Vanguard reported earlier that the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo’s family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, announced that “Emeritus Professor of Literature and renowned writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark, (JP CLARK) has finally dropped his pen in the early hours of today, Tuesday, October 13.”

