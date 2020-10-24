Joseph Benjamin resurfaces in America as singer

Kindly Share This Story:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Nollywood actor, Joseph Benjamin, who has disappeared from the big screen for a while now, after he relocated to America in search of greener pastures following the crashing of his marriage, has resurfaced.

This time, the TV show host is not resurfacing as a film actor, but importantly, as a gospel singer.

Since relocating to America, the Kogi State-born actor has been working round the clock to make it big in the God’s own country.

While in America, Joseph Benjamin registered with top film production, Nevada Bridge Productions in the bid to continue with his acting career there.

The handsome actor seems to have found his true new calling as he recently released a soul-lifting single, “I Pour My Love.”

The song, currently available on iTunes and other digital platforms is receiving massive airplay.

Commenting on the new song on his Facebook page, Joseph Benjamin said: “I pray this song blesses you and gives you a renewed experience of worship in its truth and simplicity.

“For now is the time, these are the days that our hearts will be in oneness with the Father.

“It is time to bring forth the expressions of worship God desires. You need to come to that place; a place of encounter with God, where it is just you and Him with nothing else standing in the way.

“Until you come to that place, you have not given your all.

“My prayer is that this song takes you to that place of true worship where you encounter God in simplicity and truth.”

Recall that Joseph Benjamin relocated to the United States in 2016, after he broke up with his wife, and since then, the father of two has not returned to the country.

