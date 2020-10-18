Jonathan greets Gowon at 86

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated with Ex-Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon on the occasion of his 86th birthday, describing him as a statesman who has contributed so much to Nigeria’s progress and unity.

Dr. Jonathan who stated this in a goodwill message to Gowon also prayed for God to continue to grant the former Head of State peace strength and sound health.

In the goodwill message he personally signed, the former President said: “It is with great joy that I join your family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate with you on the occasion of your 86th birthday.

“You are a statesman and a Nigerian hero who has continued to contribute to our nation’s progress and unity, even after many years of retirement from service.

“Your relentless crusade for a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria has continued to inspire hope and patriotism in our people. Many Nigerians see you as a role model to present and future generations of leaders, because of your modesty and principled stand on issues of morality, equity, and accountability.

“ My family and I pray God continues to uphold you in peace, strength and sound health. Congratulations, Your Excellency.”

Vanguard News

