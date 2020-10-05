I’ve governed my people like a statesman, not as a politician – Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on monday appealed to the people of the state never to allow themselves to be cajoled nor deceived by the opposition against his second term ambition, saying “the election coming on Saturday is between a Statesman and the Politicians. I have governed you like a statesman. I leave you to choose wisely.”

Akeredolu said the people must be very careful so as not to fall into the traps of those he described as “liars who are masquerading as messiahs at the moment”, stressing that some of the people who now want him out of power by all means necessary, once advised him to learn how to tell lies to the people because of his second term ambition.

Speaking on Monday when he played host to a group of young Professionals under the aiges of Young Ondo Professionals Foundation (YOPF), Akeredolu promised to consistently govern the people of the state with the fear of God, pleading to be allowed to continue in office in the interest of the younger generation.

“I have governed this State like a statesman, not as a politician. I have conducted myself with the fear of God. I have refused to be allowed to be railroaded into the infamy of political sloganeering. I want to return to office to build young leaders and wage war against poverty.

“One of my major offenses today is that I am too honest, truthful and Straightforward. I have been told that being straightforward, honest, sincere and open-minded to the people whom I swore to honestly lead is an aberration in the firmament of politics.

“But when I remember the past leaders who are currently being loved by the people like Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed, I remained focused and determined. I urge the young people of Ondo State not to be cajoled, wheddled and coerced into the abyss of political correctness. Do not allow these liars pretending as saviours cajole you. They have nothing to offer you.

“Let me be honest to you, one of my opponents once advised me when we were still together to learn how to play politics because of second term. When I asked him what he meant by that, he said “your excellency, let’s learn how to cajole the people, when we win second term, we can now do what we like” but I ignored him.

“Today, the same character and his godfathers are promising the people Eldorado and change. Our God is unquestionable, but I wish he allow us to see our hearts toward ourselves.

“When I leave government, I want live among the people. I want to retire to Owo, as a statesman because i have governed the people like a Statesman. The election coming on Saturday is between a Statesman and the Politicians. I leave you to choose wisely”, Akeredolu, said.

In his reamarks, the Chairman of Board of Trustees of YOPF, Mr. Ologunagba Adegbami, said his group, comprising of well-meaning young professionals from telecommunications, medical sciences, engineering, law, academics, journalism, banking and other reputable professions, are proud of Akeredolu’s giant strides and plans for the people of the state.

In his words, Ologunagba said “we at YOPF see you as an accidental public servant, because you have distinguished yourself as a man of honesty and sincerity. Your vision on an industrialized Ondo is one reason that we have all agreed to throw our weight behind you.

“We are a group of young but successful people, we are going to support you because we are interested in the actualisation of Port Ondo and Bitumen Exploration in the South. We want a New Ondo that will encourage some of us to return home”, Ologunagba said.

