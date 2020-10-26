Vanguard Logo

It makes no sense, please stop! Davido condemns looting, destruction of properties

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian music superstar, Davido has taken to his Twitter account to condemn the recent happenings across the nation.

After the Lekki tollgate protest went south, there’s been series of looting and destruction of both private and government properties in different cities of the country.

Davido aired his displeasure via a tweet Sunday thus;

“It is painful that what started as a peaceful protest has been hijacked and turned into complete anarchy, in total disrespect to those that lost their lives during the peaceful protest. This is def not the way to honour those that lost their lives while protesting peacefully.”

What is there to gain from burning and looting private businesses that provide employment to our own people?? Or burgling or burning houses belonging to innocent citizens?! Or burning buses that our own people depend on for transport to go to work and go about their lives???”

“Why burn police stations, when one of our demands was better police welfare and training??? Please stop stop stop stop! It all makes no sense whatsoever !! If you know anybody partaking in this, tell them to stop!!”

The singer added;

“We need a country where there is law and order for us to make any real change !!! Please stop!”

