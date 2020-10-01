IPOB-sit-at home order fails in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The sit-at-home order given by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Wednesday was ignored by the residents of Imo state.

Vanguard monitored the development in and outside the Owerri metropolis and observed that the people went about their normal daily activities.

Residents of the state came out as early as in the morning hours to begin their routine business as well as commercial bus drivers who were seen in the streets of Owerri doing their transportation businesses.

Markets were opened and traders, fruit sellers, food vendors including hawkers moved into the markets and they were filled to the brim.

Eke ukwu and Relief markets were the two major markets in Owerri, and they witnessed huge buying and selling transaction activities.

According to one Amos, a commercial bus driver, “What do you mean by sit-at-home we are dying of hunger and you want to do sit-at-home it is not possible. We are out for good. Just like you see everybody is out to look for money to provide for their people.

Also a food vendor at fire service junction, who introduced herself as Madam Emily, said: ” The only thing I know is that today is October 1st Nigeria independence and the government did not tell us not to come out and do our business. They say is public holiday and you can see I am not a civil servant and I am not working for anybody so I came out to do my business.”

