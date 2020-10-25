Investigate ethnic clash at Fagba, Journalist tells Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian journalist Michael Abimboye has appealed to the Governor of Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu, to visit Fagba.

Michael in a Twitter post revealed that there is an ongoing ethnic clash between Igbo and Hausa communities in Fagba. He also said that the communities have lost about 15 persons since the clash began.

The journalist, also revealed that Fagba is currently “a hot and dark spot” in Lagos State. He urged the state Governor to visit and speak to both leaders of the communities so that business can return to the areas.

He wrote;

“Dear @jidesanwoolu you are yet to visit Fagba, why sir? Maybe you are not aware, what happened in fagba is an ethnic clash with about 15 persons dead.

Your excellency @jidesanwoolu maybe you don’t have the security report, Fagba is a hot and dark spot in Lagos. It’s home to Hausa communities which run the oko oba abbatior and as such is prone to ethnic clashes. Shops owned by Igbo traders were looted and burnt down”

“You need to visit, speak with leaders of both communities so businesses can return. I have lived in Iju all my life & the destruction is the worst ever. Your Deputy Gov, @drobafemihamzat may be aware of this as his family house is just 2 mins drive from Fagba

Also, an Armoured Personnel Carrier belonging to @rrslagos767 was removed from Fagba shortly before the #Covid-19 lockdown. If the policemen were there, the clash would not have happened. Your excellency @jidesanwoolu please return to RRS to Fagba junction.”

Vanguard News

