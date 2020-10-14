Intels sacks 600 workers in Rivers, Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

*Labour demands recall within 7 days, as workers down tools

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Intels Services Nigeria Limited has terminated the employment of no fewer than 600 workers in Rivers and Warri operational areas after it recently declared 30 workers redundant.

In a swift reaction, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Wednesday, gave the management of Intels a seven-day ultimatum to withdraw the sack letters and recall the affected workers or face total shut down of its operations nationwide.

Vanguard gathered that the affected workers were mostly employees of Associate Maritime Services, AMS, a subsidiary of Intels, reportedly sacked three days ago leading to industrial unrest by aggrieved workers since Monday.

ALSO READ:

In a letter of ultimatum to the Managing Director, Intels Nig. Ltd, Onne Port, Rivers State, Secretary-General of MWUN, Felix Akingboye, said: “Over the years the welfare benefits of your employees (Intels Nig. Ltd.) and that of your subsidiary Company, AMS, has always been the product of joint negotiation between your Management and the Union.

“In other words, the employees of the Principal (Intels Nigeria Ltd) and its subsidiary, AMS, enjoy the same welfare benefits.

“Recently, your management declared about 30 of its employees redundant and the Union was duly consulted, and a joint communiqué between management and the union was issued after due negotiation.

“Regrettably, however, we are informed that your management has terminated its contract with AMS which has led to over 600 workers (who are our members) being declared redundant without due recourse to the Union for the negotiation of their terminal benefits.

“Letters of termination/redundancy, we are informed, had already been served on the workers. This unfair labour practice is not acceptable to us.

“I have been directed to issue your management with a seven-day notice effective from the date of this ultimatum, within which to withdrawal all the letters of termination/redundancy served on the workers and recall them to duty, otherwise we shall be compelled to withdraw our services from your terminal at the expiration of the notice.”

The union added that “we demand that status quo ante should remain, pending when a management/Union meeting is convened to negotiate their exit and payment of terminal benefits.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: