Inmates set Warri correctional centre on fire

Kindly Share This Story:

as army, Police take over security of the centre

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARR: Inmates of the Warri correctional centre on Okere road, Warri south local government area, Delta state yesterday set some buildings inside the place on fire.

The state Police Public relations officer DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the development to the Vanguard, adding that the authorities of the correctional centre would say if any inmate escaped.

READ ALSO #EndSARS: Young lawmakers want House of Reps to reconvene over Lagos killings

Continuing, she said a combined security team involving Police and other sister agencies had taken over security in the place.

“They set fire inside but the outer side of the prison is calm. Our Policemen have been there. We cant confirm any escape . It is the prison that will tell us if anybody escaped. It is the prisoners that set the fire. This is the information we have for now. If we have anything on escape of inmates I will tell you “, she said .

When Vanguard called the Public relations officer of the Delta state command of the Correctional centre, DSC Mgbakor Uche she could not confirm report of escape of inmates. “ It is unconfirmed , unconfirmed”, she told the Vanguard and hung up. Residents feared that some of the inmates escaped.

According to the residents some hoodlums stormed the correctional centres in the morning , made effort to force their way into the place but were repelled by security operatives.

At press time there were sounds of gunshots around the area. The residents said soldiers in three patrol vehicles stormed the place to beef up security.

A resident , Pa Churchil Oki said he was hearing heavy sound of gunshots from his bedroom. “ I can hear heavy gunshots from my house. I think it is coming from security men at the prisons area. But I cant actually tell what is happening because I am inside my house”, he said.

Security men according to eye witnesses lit used tyres on several portions of the road to divert traffic from the Okere road .

Vanguard gathered that the army and security operatives had taken over security around the prisons and other key government buildings in Warri and Uvwie local government areas.

Kindly Share This Story: