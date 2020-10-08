Breaking News
Translate

INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials ahead of Ondo poll amidst tight security

On 11:45 amIn Ondo electionby
Kindly Share This Story:

INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials ahead of Ondo poll amidst tight security

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to various local government areas across Ondo State for Saturday’s election.

The roads leading to Central Bank of Nigeria in Akure, the state capital were cordoned off.

ALSO READ: Ondo election debate: Why I’m contesting – Akeredolu

Vanguard noticed heavy security both inside the CBN and on the roads leading to the bank.

Officials of the Political parties participating in the election were present to monitor the distribution of the materials.

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!