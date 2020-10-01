Independence Anniversary: IPMAN celebrates with Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN has called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in his quest to take Nigeria to new heights.

National President of the association, Engr. Sanusi Abdu Fari stated this in a goodwill message to mark the nation’s 60th independence anniversary.

Engr. Fari. On behalf of the association pledged the readiness of IPMAN to cooperate with government and sister agencies to deliver on its mandate in making Nigeria a better country and a pride to the African continent.

“The National Executive Committee, NEC, of IPMAN congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and the good of Nigeria on this joyous occasion of the celebration of our Independence.

“The IPMAN leadership at the Board of Trustees, BoT, national, zonal, unit levels and members nationwide are happy to be associated with this diamond celebration.

“It is our prayers that God Almighty will continue to grant us the grace for a united and peaceful nation, Nigeria.

“IPMAN shall continue to partner with the National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas, NUPENG and Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, in contributing her quota towards ensuring uninterrupted supply and distribution of Petroleum Products across the country,” the message reads.

Vanguard

