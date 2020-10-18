Kindly Share This Story:

The ongoing agitation for an end to police brutality and launch of police reforms in Nigeria has received the backing of Imo Assembly aspirant in last year election, Victor Ngumah.

According to the politician and philanthropist who contested to represent Ezinihitte on the platform of All Peoples Grand Alliance, no one irrespective of class was spared from the police brutality.

He said, “I support the idea of ending SARS and police brutality in Nigeria. I have been a victim, they were about to torture us before they realized that I was a political candidate as of then just that I wasn’t with my usual police escort.”

Wondering why police brutality still continued inspite of the protest, he said, “We all know how our government operates and its not the first time of pronouncing sure disbandment, people need to see actions, they need to start prosecuting bad officers publicly, even as people are protesting they are still killing. They should give a short time frame precisely dates if people doesn’t see changes or reforms then we can act on that.”

Ngumah, an Accra-based Businessman made a strong case for mental evaluation as a prerequisite for joining the police force.

“I have traveled all over the world but I can see that we have the most corrupt and brutal police force. I don’t really believe that because they are under paid but I think they need more training and recruitment should be of a good standard. They have to check on mental and psychological health of to be police officer,” he advised.

“What baffles me is that 85% of these sars officers and police officers on road blocks are youths, I wonder if they have conscience when they brutalize follow youths unjusticely.”

He lauded the support of private sector but reckons Government must live up to its responsibilities. His words, “The private sectors have already stepped in and they are doing what they are supposed to do, all these protests or awareness is mostly from them but the right to put an end to SARS and police brutality rests absolutely with the government.

Vanguard

