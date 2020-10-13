Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

If I die‘ll your cry for justice wake me up – Bobrisky blasts those asking him to protest

On 2:20 pmIn News, SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:

BobriskyBy Juliet Ebirim

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, has once again taken a swipe at Nigerians calling him out to join the #EndSARS protest.

While strongly lashing out at all concerned, the social media celebrity who is apparently fed-up with the constant call out, highlighted his reasons for not joining the protest. He noted that he could get killed by a stray bullet, leaving his grandmother and others he caters for with nobody to care for them.

READ ALSO: Duncan Mighty joins #EndSARS protesters in Port Harcourt

According to him, justice cannot bring the dead back to life.

His words: “Some of you need slap!!! After posting “End SARS” on my page, I should still go out and protest, so if police mistakenly kill me.. you will help me take care of my 85yrs grandmother abi, or my brother who still look up to me.

“You must be crazy, you think is all celebrities that have good mind to help the way I do? So if I die now, you think justice for Bobrisky will wake me up from death. If I slap u ehhhn you will disappear, rubbish!!!!”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!