ICIT Solutions partners Microsoft, 9Mobile to launch 9Business Cloud platform

ICIT Solutions Nigeria, a business technology solutions provider and tier-one Microsoft partner, has announced its partnership with 9Mobile to launch 9Business Cloud, a top-notch e-commerce platform where one can buy all cloud-based software packages, designed to enhance business productivity in the fast-growing Nigerian market.

Located in Lagos, ICIT (Internet, Communications & IT Solutions) is an experienced information technology solutions provider with a mission to efficiently empower businesses to achieve more with less using automation. ICIT, provides both SMEs and enterprise level businesses with affordable and trusted Managed IT services and business process automation solutions to help them operate effectively. The company’s primary goal is to help clients build systems where business productivity is optimized, profitability is increased, and peace of mind is guaranteed.

Mr. Kamar Oyenuga, Managing Director, ICIT Solutions Limited noted: “We are excited to announce our partnership with 9Mobilie Nigeria to launch this first-in-class cloud solutions e-commerce platform, 9Business Cloud, for organisations of all sizes. Whether you are an organization of 1 or 10,000 employees, we have something for you to enable you manage and run your business from anywhere.

The 9business platform https://cloudbusiness.9mobile.com.ng/ , caters to anyone, whether a 9Mobile subscriber or not, looking to purchase cloud-based products and solutions.

The 9Business Cloud market place has affordable software products like Microsoft 365 which helps you to run your business from everywhere in a cost-effective manner, Microsoft teams for improved productivity and employee collaboration, One Note, One Drive for data and file storage online with up to 1TB worth space. Also available are SharePoint, Dynamics 365 for customer engagement and personalized service on any channel, recruitment, employee development, financial management, improved customer experiences, and improved marketing, and many more.

“This is an innovative way for modern businesses to cut-away unnecessary cost while also achieving optimal results for a more sustainable business operation. It’s simple, quick, secure, stress-free and affordable. Having identified that the core need of any organization is to ensure that every stakeholder has peace of mind which emanates from the profitability of the company, ICIT Solutions has positioned its offerings to support such businesses that aim to attain profitability that will in turn, increase their value”.

For over a decade, ICIT Solution has been creating a sustainable and highly secured automated business solutions for companies, by engaging the businesses to understand their processes and help them break processes to measurable workflows that are automatable with the necessary support. It’s services include delivering End to End intelligent Managed IT services, fully-fledged business automation process support like software license sales and renewals, design and customization of process flows that will efficiently empower businesses to achieve more, data migration and protection, staff training and support and much more. It has also brought great value to the cloud solution offerings of 9mobile Telecommunication in Nigeria.

