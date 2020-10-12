Ibadan poly students’ protest forces mgt to postpone exams

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Students of the Polytechnic, Ibadan shut all the gates leading to the institution to protest inability to register for the examination that was earlier fixed for Monday.

All workers both academic and non-academic were prevented from gaining entry into the campus.

When Vanguard visited the institution, all the gates were locked while staff and students were seen waiting endlessly at the gate.

Vanguard gathered that the management had fixed the examination for Monday but the students complained that they were unable to complete their registration process.

In a statement signed by the Registrar of the Institution, Mrs Modupe Fawale, she noted that ”The Management of The Polytechnic Ibadan has suspended the first-semester examination for the 2019/2020 academic session earlier scheduled to commence today, Monday”.

“The examination will now commence on Monday, 19th October with the HND II students in the Faculty of Business and Communication Studies and their counterparts in the Faculty of Environmental Studies following the order earlier scheduled.”

“Equally, any student caught with a cell phone and smartwatch will be suspended from the institution and the materials will be confiscated.

“Students are expected to observe all COVID-19 protocols including the use of facemasks. Those who fail to abide shall not be permitted to take part in the scheduled examination.”

“As earlier informed, students facing registration challenges are to go to the accredited ICT centres for solution.”

