Breaking News
Translate

I remain in APC — Joel-Onowakpo

On 5:19 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

APC Caretaker C'ttee not seeking tenure extension, says memberBy Gab Ejuwa

A stalwart of the All Progressives Party, APC, in Delta State and former Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue, Mr Joel-Onowakpo Thomas,  has denied news making the rounds that he was set to dump the party for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This came  against the backdrop of the recent decamping of the former governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, his longtime friend and political ally from APC to PDP. He said he never considered rejoining the latter in PDP.

READ ALSO: PDP scammed Nigerians with fuel subsidy ― APC

Thomas, who was a candidate of the party for the Isoko Federal Constituency in the 2019 election, described the story as ”mere political gimmicks and scandals by rumour peddlers” who are bent on denting his high rising political image.

According to him, “While Dr Uduaghan has deemed it necessary to return to PDP, which is his right according to Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, it is sacrosanct to reiterate my commitment to APC and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.‘‘

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!