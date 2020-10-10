I don’t know what happens if I lose, but I know what happens when I win ― Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has said that he doesn’t think about what happens if he loses the election, but he is certain there will be rejoicing, singing and dancing when he wins the election.

Responding to questions from journalists after casting his vote, the Ondo State governor said he has total confidence in God for a favourable outcome of the election.

He advised voters to cast their votes, not go too far, monitor their votes and be as peaceful as they can be.

