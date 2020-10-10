I don’t know what happens if I lose, but I know what happens when I win ― Akeredolu

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has said that he doesn’t think about what happens if he loses the election, but he is certain there will be rejoicing, singing and dancing when he wins the election.
Responding to questions from journalists after casting his vote, the Ondo State governor said he has total confidence in God for a favourable outcome of the election.
He advised voters to cast their votes, not go too far, monitor their votes and be as peaceful as they can be.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.