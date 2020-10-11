Humanitarian affairs ministry to collaborate with Kaduna Govt on women empowerment programms

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouk has expressed intent to adopt some Women Empowerment Programs initiated by the Kaduna state government.

Umar Farouq made this known during a courtesy visit to Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai at the weekend where she delivered Covid-19 palliatives and flood relief items to the state government.

The Minister who discussed other Social Investment Programs of the state with the Governor added that some of the programs targeted at women could be replicated by the ministry to further empower vulnerable women all over the country.

Umar Farouq also directed that the state Focal Person on Social Investment Programs meets with the state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs to exchange ideas on how some of their empowerment programs can be actualized.

She also conveyed the sympathy of the Federal Government to the people of Kaduna State over the windstorms and floods which occurred in some Local Government Areas of the State.

“I am here to present to you, assorted grains from the National Food Reserve approved by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR as palliatives for distribution to vulnerable persons affected by the movement restriction to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and also convey the sympathy of the federal government following the destruction of property by windstorms and floods.

“We in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will also brainstorm will your state to see how we can replicate some of your women empowerment programs for wider participation”.

On the occasion, Gov El- Rufai expressed gratitude to the federal government for the intervention and support given to the state after several communities were affected by windstorms and floods.

The Governor also revealed that he has expanded the Social Register in the state to accommodate more beneficiaries in the Conditional Cash Transfer Program.

“I am grateful to the Federal government for coming to our aid at this difficult time. The palliatives and relief materials will go a long way in alleviating the hardship being experienced by the people as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the windstorms.

“However, we have expanded our Social Register so that more people who are in dire need of these funds can assess it. The Social Register covers the whole local government areas of the state, but I discovered that there are a lot of misconduct being perpetuated in the the Conditional Cash Transfer Program. Anyone found compromising or trying to divert funds meant for the vulnerable in Kaduna state will be dealt with accordingly,” Gov El-Rufai stated.

The Governor and the minister also agreed to collaborate on all other Social Investment Programs.

Minister Umar Farouq later presented COVID-19 palliatives including 50 trailers of maize, 53 trailers of sorghum and 6 trailers of millet for 443, 025 households.

730 bags of Rice, 730 bags of Maize, 730 bags of Beans, 73 kegs of Palm oil, 60 cartons of seasoning, 37 bags of iodized salt, 85 cartons of tomato paste, 1,460 Blankets, 1,460 mattresses

1,460 Nylon mats, 1,460 pieces of Mosquito nets, 630 bags of Cement, 630 bundles of Roofing sheets, 630 pieces of Ceiling boards, 105 bags of 3 inches Nails and 210 packets of Zinc Nails were part of food items relief materials approved for the flood victims in Kaduna Metropolis and environs.

