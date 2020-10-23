Huawei Technologies partner Ministry to renovate school building, donate IT Equipment in Gombe

Kindly Share This Story:

Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and Advocacy for Human Value Foundation have donated standard IT equipment and newly renovated the school building of Al-Walidyn Charitable School inPantami community, Gombe state, North-Eastern Nigeria.

The ribbon-cutting and commissioning ceremony event of the newly renovated school building and donated IT equipment was held virtually in Abuja with some representatives on-site at the school premises in Gombe state.

The event was hosted by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami. Also in attendance were the management representatives of Huawei TechnologiesCompany Nigeria Limited, representatives of the Gombe state government and the management of the partnering NGO, Advocacy for Human Value Foundation.

This Corporate Social Responsibility project which was identified to be the priority of the Pantami community is one which will enhance the education system, technology and socio-economic development of the State as a whole.

In particular, one of the major problems which the Al-Walidyn Charitable School faced before this project was inadequate funds to complete the school building and provide basic IT facilities in order to commence the school programme which has now been resolved due to this partnership between the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited and Advocacy For Human Value Foundation.

With the youths being the future of any nation, it is important to invest in education. Information and communications technology is also a sector which drives the world economy, making countries across the globe pay attention to digital relevance. ICT, therefore, needs to be taught from as basic as primary school level to keep up with the learning demands of the 21st century and the future.

Speaking at the virtual commissioning and donation ceremony event, the Honourable Minister of Communication appreciated Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited for its significant contributions to Nigeria through its corporate social responsibility initiatives such as this. The Honourable Minister also commended Huawei Nigeria for its key role to supporting Nigeria on the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: NGE demands adequate security for media houses

He said “Huawei during the Covid-19 pandemic supported the Federal Republic of Nigeria with some virtual facilities which have been very effective in conducting meetings, engagements, interventions where necessary by the Presidential Task Force, Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. Whenever we speak of the success story of how the country managed the pandemic, we will not forget what Huawei has done to Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy”

The Managing Director/CEO Huawei Nigeria Enterprise, Mr. Michael Zhuang, while giving his remarks stated that “the youths are the future and today’s youths are the first generation of those born and raised in a fully digital age.

They are also key contributors to creating social value in the future and for this reason, we need to really consider how we can provide these young talents with a growth-enabling environment and practical opportunities so that they can gain knowledge, improve their employment skills, broaden their horizons, and realize their value”.

Mr. Michael also stated that “in over two decades of operating in Nigeria, Huawei believes it is important to train Nigerians in digital skills and cultivate ICT talents to build a fully digital economy.This is why we have always partnered with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to implement several talent training programs in Nigeria.

For example, we have established ICT Academies in about 79 universities across Nigeria, offered free digital trainings and hosted global ICT competitions which gives Nigerian students the opportunity to showcase their gained knowledge and cultivated talents.

We also have a flagship program called Seeds for the Future which invites Nigerian university students every year to China for a 2-weeks digital training along with other students across the globe.”

Committing to further drive ICT development and trainings in the country, Mr. Kelvin Yangyang, Deputy Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, stated that “With our professional experience in the ICT field for over 30 years, Huawei will continue to support the growth of young Nigerians by developing education and making substantial contributions to the key technologies and talents required by the future society.

By cultivating outstanding young people, Nigeria’s bright prospects for digital transformation are promising, and their wisdom and aspirations will definitely change Nigeria and impact the rest of the world. We look forward to Nigeria’s digital youth to become the world pillar of the future.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: