Huawei, AHVF donate digital school to Gombe community

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Chinese Multinational technology company, Huawei Technologies limited has donated standard IT equipment and newly renovated the school building of Al-Walidyn Charitable School in Pantami community, Gombe state, North Eastern Nigeria.

The donation was done in partnership with the Advocacy for Human Value Foundation and Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The event was hosted by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami with the management representatives of Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, representatives of the Gombe state government and the management of the partnering NGO, Advocacy for Human Value Foundation in attendance.

Speaking at the virtual commissioning and donation ceremony event, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami praised Huawei Technologies for its significant contributions to Nigeria through its corporate social responsibility initiatives such as this.

The Minister also commended Huawei Nigeria for its key role to supporting Nigeria on the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said “Huawei during the Covid-19 pandemic supported the Federal Republic of Nigeria with some virtual facilities which have been very effective in conducting meetings, engagements, interventions where necessary by the Presidential Task Force, Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. Whenever we speak of the success story of how the country managed the pandemic, we will not forget what Huawei has done to Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy”

In his own remarks, the Managing Director/CEO Huawei Nigeria Enterprise, Mr. Michael Zhuang, expressed confidence in the youth describing the youths as the future and today.

“They are also key contributors to creating social value in the future and for this reason, we need to really consider how we can provide these young talents with a growth-enabling environment and practical opportunities so that they can gain knowledge, improve their employment skills, broaden their horizons, and realize their value”.

“in over two decades of operating in Nigeria, Huawei believes it is important to train Nigerians in digital skills and cultivate ICT talents to build a fully digital economy. This is why we have always partnered with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to implement several talent training programs in Nigeria. For example, we have established ICT Academies in about 79 universities across Nigeria, offered free digital trainings and hosted global ICT competitions which gives Nigerian students the opportunity to showcase their gained knowledge and cultivated talents.

“We also have a flagship program called Seeds for the Future which invites Nigerian university students every year to China for a 2-weeks digital training along with other students across the globe.”

Speaking on ICT development and trainings in the country, Deputy Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kelvin Yangyang,

said, “With our professional experience in the ICT field for over 30 years, Huawei will continue to support the growth of young Nigerians by developing education and making substantial contributions to the key technologies and talents required by the future society.

“By cultivating outstanding young people, Nigeria’s bright prospects for digital transformation are promising, and their wisdom and aspirations will definitely change Nigeria and impact the rest of the world. We look forward to Nigeria’s digital youth to become the world pillar of the future.”

For Huawei, the Corporate Social Responsibility was identified to be the priority and enhance the education system, technology and socio-economic development of the State as a whole.

In her address the founder of AHVF Fatima Habib said the project carried out to bridge digital gap among the unserved and underserved populace

Habib, who expressed fulfilment with the completion of the product, sàid the project was stuck until Huawei intervened.

