Rampaging hoodlums break into Ondo prison, release 60 inmates

Set ablaze Police station, Local govt Secretariat, Akeredolu campaign office

Dayo Johnson – Akure

No fewer than 60 inmates at the National Correctional Service centre in Okitipupa, in Ondo State were forcefully released by hoodlums who Thursday broke into the centre.

Vanguard gathered that the Okitipupa Divisional Police Station and Okitipupa Local Government Secretariat were set on fire by the hoodlums.

The campaign office of governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure, the state capital was also razed by the hoodlum.

However, three of the arsonists were arrested by security personnel stationed at the Akeredolu campaign office.

Over 200 seized motorcycles and valuable properties at the Police Station in Okitipupa were released by the hoodlums.

Eyewitness account said that a vehicle was burnt while several other items were destroyed by the hoodlums at the prison.

The spokesperson of the prison, Ogundare Babatunde confirmed the attack and the forceful release of the inmates by the hoodlums.

Also the private residence of a governorship aspirant under the APC, lfe Oyedele was set ablaze in Okitipupa.

An attempt by the hoodlums to set ablaze the Igbokoda police station was repelled by security personnel in the town.

Sources said that the hoodlums were marching to the University in Okitipupa as at the time of filling in this report.

The plan of the hoodlums to mobilise to Agadagba in a bid to destroy the Amnesty office met a brick wall.

An ljaw leader who spoke from Arogbo told Vanguard said: “Already, we are aware that some political thugs under the guise of protests are mobilising to come to Agadagba Obon to attack the Amnesty office here.

“But I can bet you, they won’t meet us here, we will meet them midway and we shall level the community of their sponsor who we know very well.

“We have tracked his conversations with the boys and we are watching. If anything happens to any Arogbo son or any property of our son or daughter, we shall give an equal response.

“We are part of Yoruba Ondo State but we are Ijaws and cannot be intimidated.

“If someone loses an election, this is not the first time, he should go and rest and not hide under a legitimate protest by the suffering youths to create tension. We know him. We shall go for him. He is spoiling for an ethnic war he will not survive.

Police image maker Tee Leo lkoro could not be reached for comment.

